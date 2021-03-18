Ferguson (elbow) doubts that he'll pitch this season, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The southpaw explained Wednesday that he enquired about returning in 2021 but was turned down due to the fact that he is recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. Ferguson also indicated that he has begun throwing from as far as 60 feet, so he should be fully recovered by the start of the 2022 campaign.
