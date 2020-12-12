Asuaje signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Asuaje was released by the Cubs in May and failed to land with another organization during the 2020 season. However, he'll join the Dodgers heading into 2021, and he'll serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training. The 29-year-old spent the entire 2019 season with Triple-A Reno, slashing .239/.339/.403 with five home runs and 29 RBI, and he's likely to serve as organizational depth next year.