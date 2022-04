Duran was held back in extended spring training due to a small setback in building up his arm, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

According to Callis, Duran may need a full month to get built up before heading to High-A Great Lakes. The 20-year-old righty logged two starts at High-A last year after posting a 5.25 ERA, 3.63 xFIP, 1.43 WHIP and 109:24 K:BB in 73.2 innings at Low-A.