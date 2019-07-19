Sadler was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

The Dodgers optioned Sadler to Triple-A on Thursday, but he was brought right back to the major leagues after Dylan Floro (neck) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Sadler has looked strong this season for Los Angels, posting a 2.05 ERA with 13 strikeouts across 22 innings.

