Sadler was traded from the Rays to the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for Nathan Witt.

Sadler was designated for assignment by the Rays on Saturday despite posting a 1.86 ERA in 19.1 major-league innings this season. His underlying numbers are far less impressive, as he struck out just 13.9 percent of opposing hitters. He was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City following the trade.

