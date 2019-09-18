Sadler will serve as an opener in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Tony Gonsolin was scheduled to start Wednesday, but manager Dave Roberts decided to make a last-minute change for the second day in a row, and will use Sadler to start the game instead. Sadler is capable of throwing multiple innings, but he does not figure to be in the game long enough to pick up a win Wednesday. Gonsolin could still be in position to do just that, as he expects to pitch in relief at some point in Wednesday's contest.