Dodgers' Casey Sadler: Records first save
Sadler allowed one hit while striking out two through a scoreless inning to record his first save in a 6-4 win over the Padres on Wednesday.
Sadler came into the game in the 10th inning and gave up a single before shutting down the Padres to record his first save. The 29-year-old has a 1.93 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP in his last eight appearances.
