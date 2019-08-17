Sadler was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Sadler will join the Dodgers for the third time since being traded from Tampa Bay in early July. He will take the roster spot vacated by Julio Urias, who was moved to the suspended list. Sadler has fared well at the major-league level this year (1.42 ERA, 1.01 WHIP) but will likely work primarily in lower-leverage spots.

