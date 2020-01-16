Play

Sadler was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Sadler was sent from the Rays to the Dodgers in July and posted a 2.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB over 27 innings with his new team, so his removal from the 40-man roster is somewhat of a surprise. The 29-year-old had a 2.14 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 33 games between the two teams, so it wouldn't be surprising if he garners interest on the waiver wire.

