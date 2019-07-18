The Dodgers optioned Sadler to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Sadler had covered 2.2 innings and threw 41 pitches in relief over the past three days, so he was likely just demoted to clear a spot on the active roster for a fresh bullpen arm in Caleb Ferguson, who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The right-hander should be back up with the Dodgers shortly after he's eligible to return in 10 days.

More News
Our Latest Stories