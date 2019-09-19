Sadler gave up one run (no earned) on one hit and no walks while striking out one through two-thirds of an inning in a no-decision against the Rays on Wednesday.

Sadler was used as an opener after Tony Gonsolin was scratched from the start, but he was pulled after only facing four batters. This was the first time Sadler was used as an opener this season, but the move appears to be a one-time occurrence rather than something to expect going forward. The 29-year-old has a 4-0 record with a 2.23 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP through 32 appearances this season.