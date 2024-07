Biggio isn't in the Dodgers' lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Biggio is set to lose time in the Dodgers' lineup at third base with Chris Taylor looking to secure the position as his until Max Muncy (oblique) returns. Biggio has struggled with Los Angeles, batting .188 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate in 12 games. Taylor has the start at third Tuesday and is batting eighth.