The Dodgers have selected Davalan with the 41st overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 5-foot-9, lefty-hitting outfielder from Montreal, Davalan really improved his stock after transferring from Florida Gulf Coast to Arkansas for his draft-eligible sophomore season. He slashed .346/.433/.561 with 14 home runs, 10 steals, an 11 percent walk rate and an 8.5 percent strikeout rate this year despite the steep jump in competition. Davalan only managed a .722 OPS with one home run in 21 games on the Cape with a wood bat last summer, but he changed his setup and his stock took off this year with the Razorbacks. In addition to what may be a plus hit tool, Davalan has above-average speed and a good enough approach to potentially lead off in the big leagues. He's a better fantasy prospect than a real life one, as his fringe-average arm will likely limit him to left field or second base.