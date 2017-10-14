Culberson will draw the start at shortstop for Game 1 of the NLCS against the Cubs, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Corey Seager (back) absent from the Dodgers' NLCS roster, it'll be on Culberson to fill the void for at least Game 1. Culberson played just 15 big league games this season, slashing .154/.267/.498 in just 13 at-bats. He'll face Jose Quintana on Saturday.