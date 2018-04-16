Utley went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run scored Sunday against Arizona.

Utley managed to reach base three times, improving his OBP to .417 on the season. He's made the most of his limited playing time through his first 12 games, gathering 10 hits on 30 at-bats. Utley's fantasy value is expected to take a hit in the near future, as Justin Turner's (wrist) return from injury inches closer.