Dodgers' Chase Utley: Collects hit Sunday
Utley went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run scored Sunday against Arizona.
Utley managed to reach base three times, improving his OBP to .417 on the season. He's made the most of his limited playing time through his first 12 games, gathering 10 hits on 30 at-bats. Utley's fantasy value is expected to take a hit in the near future, as Justin Turner's (wrist) return from injury inches closer.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...