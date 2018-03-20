Dodgers' Chase Utley: Could see role increase to begin season
With Logan Forsythe expected to fill in for Justin Turner (wrist) at third base, manager Dave Roberts suggested a platoon of Utley and Enrique Hernandez at second base to begin to the year, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Turner is expected to be sidelined until the beginning of May at the earliest, opening up regular playing time at the keystone with Forsythe sliding over to the other side of the infield. Roberts ruled out Chris Taylor moving in from center field, so Utley would likely benefit the most from the lineup shuffle, seeing starts against right-handed starters to begin the year. The 39-year-old slashed a meager .236/.324/.405 in 353 plate appearances last season, so it is unlikely that veteran would gain anything more than deep-league value even with semi-regular at-bats.
