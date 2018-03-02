Dodgers' Chase Utley: Dealing with illness
Utley did not participate at the Dodgers' spring camp Thursday due to an illness, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The flu-like illness has spread rapidly across the Dodgers clubhouse, with more than a dozen players being affected. Utley doesn't have a set return date, but should be considered day-to-day as the illness isn't likely to be a long-term concern.
