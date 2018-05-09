Dodgers' Chase Utley: Heads to bench against southpaw
Utley is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Utley will take his usual spot on the bench with a southpaw (Patrick Corbin) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his stead, Austin Barnes will start at second base and hit sixth.
