Utley was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a left thumb sprain, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding roster move. It's unclear when Utley picked up the injury, or how long it will keep him sidelined, but he'll be eligible to return June 9 should he prove ready. The veteran second baseman was hitting .216/.302/.324 across 45 games prior to suffering the injury.