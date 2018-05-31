Dodgers' Chase Utley: Heads to DL with thumb sprain
Utley was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a left thumb sprain, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding roster move. It's unclear when Utley picked up the injury, or how long it will keep him sidelined, but he'll be eligible to return June 9 should he prove ready. The veteran second baseman was hitting .216/.302/.324 across 45 games prior to suffering the injury.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chase Utley: Not seeing much action•
-
Dodgers' Chase Utley: On bench versus lefty Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Chase Utley: Leading off Friday•
-
Dodgers' Chase Utley: Heads to bench against southpaw•
-
Dodgers' Chase Utley: Sits again versus a lefty•
-
Dodgers' Chase Utley: Out of lineup against southpaw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart