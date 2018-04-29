Utley is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Utley started both ends of a doubleheader Saturday, going 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and four runs in the early game before being held without a hit in the nightcap. He'll get a breather in the series finale with lefty Ty Blach on the hill for San Francisco.