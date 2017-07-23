Utley got a spot-start at second base Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Braves.

Justin Turner (illness) missed Saturday's contest with an upper respiratory issue, so the 38-year-old was called upon to start in his place, delivering his sixth home run of the season in the process. Turner is expected to return to the lineup Sunday, which would effectively push Utley back into a bench role.