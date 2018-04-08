Dodgers' Chase Utley: Homers Saturday
Utley went 2-for-6 with a home run, double, two runs scored and one RBI Saturday against the Giants.
Utley no longer sees regular playing time and it will only continue to diminish once Justin Tuner is able to return to the field. He has remained relatively effective when he does see the field as he currently has an .881 OPS, but his limited playing time makes it difficult to own him in most leagues.
