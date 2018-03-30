Utley will bat seventh and man the keystone for Friday's contest against the Giants.

Utley is expected to split time with Enrique Hernandez at second base while Logan Forsythe mans the hot corner in Justin Turner's absence (wrist) to open the 2018 campaign. The 39-year-old veteran served as a pinch hitter during Thursday's Opening Day loss, going 1-for-1 with a stolen base.