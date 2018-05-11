Utley is starting at the keystone and leading off Friday against righty Matt Harvey and the Reds, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Utley displaced Chris Taylor atop the lineup thanks to a .284/.384/.432 slash line against righties this season. He won't hit that high when he is in the lineup against lefties, but may continue to lead off against righties going forward as long as he continues to turn back the clock.