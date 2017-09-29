Play

Utley is out of the lineup Friday against Colorado, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Utley will head to the bench for Friday's series opener while Logan Forsythe picks up a start at the keystone in his absence. Since the beginning of September, Utley is hitting at just a .214/.267/.405 clip, with one home run and four RBI during 42 at-bats.

