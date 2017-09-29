Dodgers' Chase Utley: Not in Friday's lineup
Utley is out of the lineup Friday against Colorado, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Utley will head to the bench for Friday's series opener while Logan Forsythe picks up a start at the keystone in his absence. Since the beginning of September, Utley is hitting at just a .214/.267/.405 clip, with one home run and four RBI during 42 at-bats.
