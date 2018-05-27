Utley is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Utley will hit the bench for the fifth straight game, with two of those absences coming against right-handed pitching. It appears Utley's days as even a platoon player in the Dodgers infield might be over following the returns of Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe from the disabled list in mid-May.