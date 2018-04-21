Dodgers' Chase Utley: Not starting Saturday
Utley is not in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Utley has been receiving regular playing time with both Logan Forsythe (shoulder) and Justin Turner (wrist) injured, starting five of the last six games. The 39-year-old has looked like his old self through his first 15 games, hitting .333/.438/.487 with a home run and two steals. His .364 BABIP indicates that he's getting a little lucky, but he's also walking more than he's striking out. Chris Taylor will move in to second base Saturday, with Joc Pederson starting in center field.
