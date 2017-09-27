Play

Utley is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With lefty Clayton Richard toeing the rubber for the Padres, Utley will head to the bench as his platoon partner, Logan Forsythe, takes over at the keystone.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast