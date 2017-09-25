Play

Utley is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

As per usual, Utley will hit the bench with the opposition sending out a southpaw starter (Travis Wood). In his place, Austin Barnes will start at the keystone and hit sixth.

