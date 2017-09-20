Dodgers' Chase Utley: Platooning at second base
Utley started at second and batted fifth Tuesday, going 1-for-4 in a 6-2 loss to the Phillies.
This marked the veteran's fifth start over the Dodgers' last seven games, signalling the beginning of a platoon at the keystone with Logan Forsythe after being used in a bench role for the majority of the year. Utley has endured his own struggles this season (.233/.321/.401 over 334 plate appearances), but he has responded well since receiving semi-regular playing time, batting .294 with a home run and three doubles in those five starts. The 38-year-old should provide deep-league value while serving on the strong side of a platoon, especially if he continues to bat in the middle of the lineup.
