Dodgers' Chase Utley: Rejoins team in Arizona
Utley (personal) rejoined the Dodgers at spring training Sunday after he was away from the team for the past few days to tend to a family matter, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
He'll bat seventh and man second base in Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, marking his first action since Friday. Utley, who has gone 4-for-22 at the plate this spring, is slated to open the regular season as a backup option at second and first base.
