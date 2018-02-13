Dodgers' Chase Utley: Returns to Dodgers
Utley agreed to a contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The exact terms of the contract are currently unknown, but the expectation is that it will be a one-year MLB deal. Utley fell off a bit the past few years (.234 batting average, 30 homers total over the last three years), but his veteran presence gives him some value in real life. His fantasy appeal is marginal at this point in his career.
