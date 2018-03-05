Dodgers' Chase Utley: Returns to health
Utley went 1-for-3 with an RBI during Sunday's win over San Francisco.
Utley missed a few days of spring training with flu-like symptoms, but it appears he's fully recovered from the illness. The 39-year-old second baseman will look to get back into the swing of things as he gets ready for Opening Day.
