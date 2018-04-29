Utley went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a walk, four RBI and four runs scored in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants.

Utley was a big part of the Dodgers' offensive outburst that helped the team score 15 runs and bring home the win. He now owns a .327 batting average and .938 OPS through 53 plate appearances this season, and should continue to see starts against right-handed hitters until Logan Forsythe (shoulder) is back in the fold.