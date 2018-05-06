Utley is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Utley appears to be in a strict platoon, and Sunday will be no exception with left-hander Eric Lauer on the hill for the opposing Padres. It will be Enrique Hernandez who gets the start at second base this time around, and he'll also man the two-spot in the order.

