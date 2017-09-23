Play

Utley is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Utley is hitting just .167 against southpaws this season, so he'll head to the bench with the Giants sending out one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game, Madison Bumgarner. Charlie Culberson will start at second base in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast