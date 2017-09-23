Dodgers' Chase Utley: Sits against lefty
Utley is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Utley is hitting just .167 against southpaws this season, so he'll head to the bench with the Giants sending out one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game, Madison Bumgarner. Charlie Culberson will start at second base in his stead.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...