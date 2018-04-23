Dodgers' Chase Utley: Sits versus lefty Monday
Utley is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins.
Utley has started against right-handed pitchers during his time as interim second baseman, so he'll head to the bench with lefty Jarlin Garcia taking the mound for Miami. Austin Barnes will man the keystone in his stead.
