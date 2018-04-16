Dodgers' Chase Utley: Sits versus lefty Monday
Utley is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The veteran infielder has seen an increased role with both Justin Turner (wrist) and Logan Forsythe (shoulder) sidelined, but he'll head to the bench for a night off with southpaw Robbie Erlin taking the hill for San Diego. Kyle Farmer will log a start at the hot corner for the evening while Enrique Hernandez mans the keystone.
