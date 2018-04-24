Dodgers' Chase Utley: Sitting out Tuesday
Utley is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
With the left-handed Dillon Peters taking the mound for the Marlins on Tuesday night, the Dodgers will look to get another righty in their lineup. Utley will head to the bench while Enrique Hernandez starts at second base and hits third.
