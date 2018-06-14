Dodgers' Chase Utley: Takes batting practice Wednesday
Utley (thumb) took batting practice prior to Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Utley has been on the disabled list since May 30 with a left thumb sprain. While this is an encouraging step for the veteran infielder, he remains without a timetable for his possible return.
