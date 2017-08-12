Dodgers' Chris Hatcher: Activation set for Sunday
Hatcher (shoulder) will be activated from the disabled list Sunday, Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles TImes reports.
The Dodgers will be getting some bullpen depth back with Hatcher returning from a shoulder injury. Although Hatcher is a right-hander, he's been particularly effective against lefties this season, holding them to a .224 batting average. The Dodgers will announce a corresponding move when Hatcher is officially activated Sunday.
More News
