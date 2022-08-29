Martin (arm) struck out one and gave up one hit over a scoreless inning of relief Sunday in the Dodgers' 8-1 win over the Marlins.

Martin wasn't available for the start of the series in Miami on Friday on account of an arm issue, but he was cleared to resume working out of the bullpen when an MRI cleared him of any structural damage. Judging by the drama-free appearance Sunday, Martin looks like he'll remain a trusted option in the middle-to-late innings for the Dodgers. Since being acquired from the Cubs on July 30, Martin has generated a 1.69 ERA, 0.47 WHIP and 13:0 K:BB in 10.2 innings with the Dodgers.