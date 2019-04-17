Nunn signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Nunn has found a new home after being cut loose by the Rangers prior to the start of the season. The 28-year-old southpaw spent most of the 2018 campaign in the independent American Association, where he compiled a 3.05 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 59 innings (11 starts) with the St. Paul Saints.

