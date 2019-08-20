Taylor (forearm) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Taylor will likely assume a quasi-bench role, given the amount of strong producers the Dodgers have all over the field, but he will probably get at least a couple starts per week. He hit .362 with three home runs and three steals in his 20 games prior to landing on the shelf, but is hitting .261/.334/.452 on the season.