Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Activated from IL
Taylor (forearm) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Taylor will likely assume a quasi-bench role, given the amount of strong producers the Dodgers have all over the field, but he will probably get at least a couple starts per week. He hit .362 with three home runs and three steals in his 20 games prior to landing on the shelf, but is hitting .261/.334/.452 on the season.
