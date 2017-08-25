Taylor went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run batted in Thursday against the Pirates.

The 2017 breakout star collected his third three-plus hit game over his last six starts, bumping his batting average up to .313 in the process. Taylor carries an astronomical .401 BABIP, but he has avoided a looming regression while seemingly staying hot all season. The 26-year-old has taken over everyday duties in center following Joc Pederson's demotion and continues to be a five-category contributor atop a potent Dodger lineup.