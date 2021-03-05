Taylor said Thursday that he may play more often at second base this season with the departure of Enrique Hernandez, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Taylor tallied 13 games at second base last season, making it his third-most played position behind shortstop (20 games) and left field (19 games). Hernandez, by contrast, collected 30 games at second base in 2020, so those appearances will need to be absorbed by other players with Hernandez now in Boston. Taylor figures to be in the mix to see ample time there, though Gavin Lux -- who is considered the Dodgers' second baseman of the future -- has been mentioned as a potential everyday starter this season, per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.