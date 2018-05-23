Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Back at leadoff
Taylor is starting and shortstop and hitting leadoff Wednesday against the Rockies.
Taylor was dropped from the leadoff spot after a slow start to the season, but he quickly earned his way back to the top of the order after hitting .303/.425/.545 in the 10 games following his lineup demotion. He'll look to stay hot at the plate as he faces lefty Kyle Freeland in his return to the leadoff spot.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Hits clutch homer Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Sitting for series finale•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Responds to lineup demotion•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Moved to sixth in lineup•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Reaches base three times•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Hits fifth homer of season against Padres•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...