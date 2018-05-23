Taylor is starting and shortstop and hitting leadoff Wednesday against the Rockies.

Taylor was dropped from the leadoff spot after a slow start to the season, but he quickly earned his way back to the top of the order after hitting .303/.425/.545 in the 10 games following his lineup demotion. He'll look to stay hot at the plate as he faces lefty Kyle Freeland in his return to the leadoff spot.

