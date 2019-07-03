Taylor (illness) is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Taylor was withheld from Tuesday's lineup due to illness and general fatigue, but Taylor ended up coming off the bench and drawing one of five consecutive walks for the Dodgers in their walkoff win. He will slot into the three hole, a spot he's rarely occupied this season (eight at-bats).

