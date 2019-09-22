Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Taylor had started in each of the past five games, with three of those turns coming at the hot corner. With Justin Turner (ankle) back in the lineup at third base for the second straight day after being sidelined for nearly two weeks, Taylor's path to everyday at-bats now looks somewhat muddled. The versatile utility man should at least continue to see steady work versus left-handed starting pitching.