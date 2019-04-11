Taylor is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Taylor had started the past two games, but he'll move back to the bench for the series finale, even with multiple regulars resting. Though he doesn't have clear path to an everyday gig at any position, Taylor's versatility has afforded him a quasi-full-time role this season. The steady work has yet to bear much fruit, however, as Taylor enters Thursday's contest with a 3-for-30 mark at the dish and 10 strikeouts.

